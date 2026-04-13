Spain urges China to help end Iran, Ukraine wars

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help end the Iran and Ukraine wars.

The comments come as more European leaders cozy up to Beijing amid US threats, with Sanchez — a critic of Washington’s Iran war — kicking off a visit to China Monday.

Though Beijing has condemned the campaign against Tehran, Xi has not commented, as he prepares to host US President Donald Trump next month.

Trump, meanwhile, has railed against Europe for sitting out the conflict, further splintering transatlantic ties.

Some observers are wary of Europe getting too close to China, fearing it could harm the continent’s industry: “It’s fine to reach out to China… but there has to be a plan B,” a German official said.