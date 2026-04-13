Southwest Airlines CEO slams Congress for treating air traffic controllers, TSA agents as ‘political pawns’

Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan sharply criticized Congress for its failure to strike a budget deal that would resume normal pay for air traffic controllers and TSA workers.

“It’s a shame when our air traffic controllers and our TSA agents, who are awesome, are used as political pawns to get a deal done,” Jordan said Monday at Semafor World Economy. “It’s just not fair to them. It’s not fair to the American public, who count on being able to come to the airport and not have a long line through security.”

While airport delays eased after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to pay TSA employees in March, the Department of Homeland Security funding standoff continues.

“We need to fund those agencies in a way that they have long-term certainty,” Jordan said.