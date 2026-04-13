South Africa, Nigeria enter cybercrime global ranking

South Africa and Nigeria ranked among the top 20 countries worldwide where cybercrime complaints were filed last year, research by the US FBI found.

Global cybercrime losses surged to a record $20.8 billion in 2025, a 26% increase from 2024, with more than 1 million complaints filed. While sub-Saharan Africa’s two biggest economies reported a lower number of complaints than other countries — Canada, India, and Japan topped the list — “their inclusion points to a growing exposure tied to expanding digital and financial ecosystems,” noted Business Insider Africa.

Nigeria and South Africa were both removed from a global financial crime watch list in October, indicating some progress in tackling illicit money flows.