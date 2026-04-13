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Rising US wholesale prices likely to hit consumers

Apr 13, 2026, 7:45am EDT
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A factory in the US.
Phil Noble/Reuters

Economists warned that US wholesale prices could rise rapidly, suggesting further pain for consumers down the line.

The projected rise in the producer price index at an annualized 4.6% in March, up from 3.4% in February, would come after March’s consumer price inflation was already the highest rate in two years, driven by high energy costs.

The Eurozone and UK also already have above-target inflation, and the situation is expected to worsen as the impacts of the Iran war deepen: European natural gas prices are 40% higher than they were in February, and investors are betting on central banks turning more hawkish this year.

Tom Chivers
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