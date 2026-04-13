Rising US wholesale prices likely to hit consumers

Economists warned that US wholesale prices could rise rapidly, suggesting further pain for consumers down the line.

The projected rise in the producer price index at an annualized 4.6% in March, up from 3.4% in February, would come after March’s consumer price inflation was already the highest rate in two years, driven by high energy costs.

The Eurozone and UK also already have above-target inflation, and the situation is expected to worsen as the impacts of the Iran war deepen: European natural gas prices are 40% higher than they were in February, and investors are betting on central banks turning more hawkish this year.