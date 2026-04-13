Exclusive / Semafor Signal Shift

In 1980, Ronald Reagan defined the basic test of late 20th-century politics. Voters, he said, should choose between candidates based on the question, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?”

Today, the predictive power of that question has flipped. The party you vote for is indicative of how you feel about the economy, rather than vice versa. Polling by Semafor’s partners at Gallup showed Republicans’ confidence in the US economy improving 65 points on a 200-point scale in the week after the 2016 election; Democrats’ outlook rose 81 points after Joe Biden’s inauguration. The figures speak to a broader point: Through a turbulent decade of global politics, traditional, empirical economic measures have broadly failed to predict citizens’ feelings about wages, jobs, and well-being.

Jared Oriel for Semafor

Even before the Iran war, leaders faced rising anger over the state of their economies, even as they tried to persuade citizens that, actually, things have rarely been better. The US continues to lead through one of history’s great global economic booms, powered by two revolutionary technologies, fracking and artificial intelligence. Real wages have grown, while inflation-adjusted rents have flattened. And yet the pitchforks appear to be out for politicians, corporate titans, and leaders more broadly. Maybe inflation is driving anger. Maybe it’s war or inequality. Maybe it’s the terrifying pace of change. Whatever the reason, people no longer feel like they are thriving and the percentage growth of people working in real, fulfilling jobs has lagged.

How should leaders pilot this flight in which the instruments no longer detect the emotional landscape? Our partners at Gallup have spent decades testing some of these provocative, alternate ways of seeing the world. What they’ve found reveals surprising trends in global growth.

There is more meaningful employment in emerging economies in the Gulf and South Asia, and thriving workers in Latin America. The data show a large percentage of workers don’t feel productively employed in the great global powerhouses of China and India. And perhaps most important, it offers a glimpse at the secret of enduring US success amid growing challenges: a persistent culture of ambition.

What follows is Gallup’s analysis and Semafor’s interpretations of that data — and of what it suggests about a shifting world economy.