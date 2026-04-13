Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Follow our complete coverage

Energy CEOs grapple with new reality as Strait of Hormuz is in limbo

Updated Apr 13, 2026, 5:42pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli and Jacobs CEO Bob Pragada at Semafor World Economy 2026
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Semafor

For Lorenzo Simonelli, the key to weathering global turmoil and major supply chain disruptions is redundancy, redundancy, redundancy – and diversification.

The CEO of Baker Hughes told Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC that “as you think about what’s happened with the Strait of Hormuz, it’s going to bring back to the reality that you need infrastructure and redundancy.”

Simonelli said on Monday that we “need to make sure that we don’t have these choke points be the burden of energy supply.”

Jacobs’ Chief Executive Bob Pragada also focused on redundancy as a major takeaway from recent weeks as energy-related companies have been left reeling.

“Today, moving forward, it’s those threats that we probably didn’t think about as much as we did back 20-30 years ago around redundancy and resiliency, as well as cyber protection—that just doesn’t apply to the Middle East, that applies to facilities all over the world,” said Pragada.

Simonelli added that the current conflicts involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz could actually strengthen the case for more LNG investment

“If you think about the future, natural gas isn’t just a transition fuel. It’s a destination fuel. It can be affordable, sustainable, and secure,” Simonelli said. “What you’re going to see happen is continued development of LNG as being the way in which to transport that natural gas.”

Lizeth Beltran
AD
AD