150M barrels of Venezuelan oil sold since January, US energy secretary says

At least 150 million barrels of Venezuelan oil have been sold since the US captured the country’s former President Nicolás Maduro, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Monday at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC.

“In round numbers, probably 150 million barrels of Venezuelan oil have been sold — probably a little more than that, but something like that — since Jan. 3,” Wright said.

Venezuela is currently producing more than 1.2 million barrels of oil a day, Wright said — up from “a little less than” 1 million barrels of oil a day prior to Jan. 3. He said Venezuela also had “a buildup of storage of about 50 million barrels of excess oil that was on these blockaded tankers and that was stored onshore that they couldn’t get to market.”

As the Trump administration seeks to entice US oil firms to re-enter Venezuela, “the interest is quite large,” Wright said. He said there are five US oil firms “in Venezuela right now … from offshore producers to onshore unconventional [producers] to onshore conventional producers.”