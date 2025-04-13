US-Iran nuclear talks productive

The US and Iran are set to hold a second round of nuclear talks this week after an initial meeting over the weekend that both sides described as productive.

The negotiations in Oman on Saturday, the highest-level discussion between Washington and Tehran in years, displayed “an effort to avoid what neither side wants, another war in the Middle East,” The New York Times wrote.

The next meeting could see progress on short-term agreements, like Iran pausing uranium enrichment in exchange for relief from some “maximum pressure” sanctions.

Tehran is motivated to sustain the forward momentum, The Wall Street Journal wrote: Iran’s economy is hobbled by international restrictions, and public discontent is rising fast.

“Money is like ice, it melts very fast,” one Shiraz resident said.