Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Scientists create biggest mammalian brain map ever

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Apr 13, 2025, 6:06pm EDT
A scan of a tiny portion of mouse brain
The Allen Institute
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Scientists created the biggest mammalian brain map ever — detailing just a cubic millimeter, or 0.2%, of a mouse brain.

The 3D diagram captures more than 2.5 miles of wiring between more than 200,000 cells.

It also maps neuronal activity on top of the wiring, an achievement that one scientist told Nature “really gives you an awe about the sense of complexity in the brain,” comparable to “looking up at the stars of night.”

The work has already offered insights into how neurons form connections, and how the brain stores visual memories.

The researchers hope eventually to chart the other 99.8% of the animal’s brain, something that one scientist said is both “totally doable, and I think it’s worth doing.”

AD
AD