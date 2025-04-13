Russian strike on Ukraine kills dozens as peace talks appear stalled

A Russian missile strike Sunday killed dozens in the Ukrainian city of Sumy, Kyiv said, in what appeared to be the deadliest attack on Ukrainian civilians this year.

The strike, which hit crowds celebrating Palm Sunday, came just days after a US envoy traveled to St. Petersburg in an effort to rekindle peace talks: Ukrainian officials said it marked the latest indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not interested in negotiating a truce.

US President Donald Trump urged Moscow to “get moving” on ending the war, with negotiations still apparently in a stalemate.

That may be Putin’s strategy; one Ukrainian official told the Financial Times that the Russian leader is “clearly playing with Trump.”