How Bloomberg — and ‘Bloomberg’ — drove markets and headlines

Monday’s tweet and subsequent cascade of confusion came at a moment when Bloomberg was once again reveling in its place at the center of the global financial universe.

When I visited Bloomberg’s Midtown offices earlier this week, the place was humming with an energy I hadn’t seen in many newsrooms since before the pandemic. Joe Weisenthal, whose X/podcast/newsletter ubiquity won him and cohost Tracy Alloway a Vanity Fair profile last week, said he’d been among the Bloomberg reporters glued to the minute-to-minute updates, and he’d only been sleeping about four hours a night.

And Bloomberg can be a difficult place to nap: It features a “squawk box” (no relation to the CNBC morning show), from which an employee barks headlines aloud that are broadcast in audio form on the terminal.

“Normally the squawk box [goes off] like, a few times an hour,” Alloway said in an interview. On Wednesday, it sounded like “an entire conversation was going on for the full working day.”

The newsroom had been preparing for over a year for the trade war. Walking offstage after his interview with Donald Trump in October, Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait knew that if the former president returned to office, global trade would be one of the biggest narratives of his second term.

Trump’s comments to Micklethwait during the interview calling tariff “the most beautiful word in the dictionary” reinforced for editors that they were right to focus on changing global politics and its impact on markets.

In recent years, the company had noticed that many of the subscribers to its expensive Bloomberg Terminals had hired geopolitics analysts and experts to monitor and project how the global realignment of politics would impact their businesses. So in early 2024, Bloomberg began assembling a team of several dozen staffers to focus specifically on geopolitics. As soon as it was clear on the evening of Nov. 5 that Trump would be returning to the White House, they got to work on predicting how his second term would impact global markets.

The company also spent years realigning its Washington coverage, what Flanders described as a movefrom a “traditional” DC newsroom that largely focused on electoral politics and Capitol Hill to one that focused more on business and policy, leveraging sourcing in the corporate world into scoops about the White House and regulatory agencies and vice-versa. The company is also in the midst of hiring a dozen more journalists to cover Washington, Gregori told Semafor.

The result, as the eyes of the world have been fixed on the US economy and the chaos in Washington around Trump’s tariff rollout, has been big stories. On Saturday, for example, Bloomberg was first to report that the Trump administration would exempt a number of goods, including smartphones, from tariffs. It also broke news on potential exporter tax credits, how the tariffs would make a new Audi virtually unsellable, Amazon canceling orders for products made in China, and more.

The company said that April 9, “Liberation Day,” was the second-largest subscriptions acquisition day ever for Bloomberg Media. April 7 brought in record viewership numbers for Bloomberg TV’s YouTube channel, both in terms of views and watch time, while Bloomberg’s permanent livestream hit an all-time high at market open last week. (The most-read story on the terminal this week was: ”‘My Bad’: Bill Ackman Lays Bare Wall Street’s Big Fail on Trump.”)





