Tech carveout adds to global uncertainty over Trump tariffs

US President Donald Trump’s decision to exempt some electronics from steep tariffs on Chinese imports offered a reprieve for some of America’s biggest tech companies and signaled a further softening of the president’s aggressive trade agenda.

The Trump administration, which paused the heightened “Liberation Day” tariffs for 90 days last week — except those on China — remains unpredictable, however: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Sunday said the electronic exception is temporary, and that new “semiconductor tariffs” could come in “a month or two,” without offering specifics.