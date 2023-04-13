noscript
J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Apr 13, 2023, 10:34am EDT
securityEurope

The number of young workers in Russia hits a historic low

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with employees of a plant of Tulazheldormash railroad machinery and equipment manufacturer in Tula, Russia, April 4, 2023.
Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS
Title icon

The News

The number of workers under the age of 35 in Russia hit its lowest recorded level last year as 1.3 million young people left the workforce, Russian news site RBC reported.

Young people made up just under 30% of the workforce in 2022, the lowest share since records began in 2006, according to RBC, citing data from audit and consulting firm FinExpertiza.

Title icon

Know More

The percentage of older Russian workers, meanwhile, increased last year as a result of pension reform, RBC reported. About 336,000 people between the ages of 60 and 69 entered the workforce.

But emigration also contributed to the diminishing number of young workers. An estimated 500,000 Russians left the country in 2022; many of those were young people who fled to other countries to avoid being drafted to fight in Russia's war against Ukraine.

It's led to worries that Russia is headed toward a demographic crisis, with a historically low number of births expected this year. President Vladimir Putin has been trying to boost the country's birth rate for years. In early 2020, he said the demographic situation was "very difficult" and announced a slate of new measures aimed at helping families.

