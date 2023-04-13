The number of young workers in Russia hits a historic low

The percentage of older Russian workers, meanwhile, increased last year as a result of pension reform, RBC reported. About 336,000 people between the ages of 60 and 69 entered the workforce.

But emigration also contributed to the diminishing number of young workers. An estimated 500,000 Russians left the country in 2022; many of those were young people who fled to other countries to avoid being drafted to fight in Russia's war against Ukraine.

It's led to worries that Russia is headed toward a demographic crisis, with a historically low number of births expected this year. President Vladimir Putin has been trying to boost the country's birth rate for years. In early 2020, he said the demographic situation was "very difficult" and announced a slate of new measures aimed at helping families.