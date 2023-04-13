21-year-old Jack Teixeira arrested in connection with classified documents leak

Jack Douglas Teixeira, a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman, has been arrested by the FBI for his alleged involvement in leaking top secret U.S. government and military documents, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday.

Garland said Teixeira was arrested "in connection with an investigation into the alleged unauthorized removal, retention, and transmission of classified national defense information."

He confirmed that Teixeira was employed by the U.S. Air National Guard and that there was an ongoing investigation, but did not provide further details

The FBI said it took Teixeira into custody "without incident at a residence in North Dighton, Massachusetts." Agents are continuing their activity at the home.

The New York Times identified Teixeira as the leader of an online gaming group — Thug Shaker Central — where the sensitive documents first surfaced. Several news outlets cited sources identifying him as the likely source of the leak early Thursday. U.S. President Joe Biden also suggested that the government was close to identifying the leaker.

The leak involves hundreds of classified documents from the Pentagon — many containing secret details of American espionage, unexpected deals, and controversial alliances.