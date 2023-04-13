Africa’s new millionaires are coming from its less fashionable economies

The number of dollar millionaires resident in Africa is projected to grow by 42% in the next decade.

Mauritius, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo are expected to see their millionaire numbers grow by at least 60% each during the period, the latest wealth research curated by investment consultancy Henley & Partners shows. These three countries, plus Uganda and Seychelles, have seen the highest growth in millionaire numbers in Africa since 2012.

Namibia, Zambia, Seychelles, and Morocco will also have more millionaires in the next decade, the report said. These countries will help increase Africa’s millionaires to 195,000 by 2032.