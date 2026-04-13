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Exclusive / Why your employees aren’t using AI

Rachyl Jones
Rachyl Jones
Tech Reporter
Apr 13, 2026, 6:00am EDT
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Danelle Hutton works on her laptop computer (left) in her open cubicle at the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory Research Support Facility (RFS) in Golden.
Rick Wilking/Reuters

Companies have spent billions of dollars rolling out AI across their workforces, but widespread adoption still lags across major economies, and the reasons have been murky. New data from Gallup helps clarify that.

Nearly half of the workers who aren’t using AI have ethical objections to it or concerns about data privacy and security, the data show. Employees also cited fears of being replaced and feeling unprepared.

A chart showing why employees don’t use AI, based on a Gallup survey.

Tech executives have promised for years that AI will revolutionize work, but real-life adoption has lagged technological progress.

Gallup data indicates executives’ efforts to address common employee concerns have fallen short and highlights how AI can only transform a business when people use it: Of the employees who are using AI, 65% reported positive outcomes on their work, but only 21% say it has been transformational, the data show.

To get a global view of how people around the world experience, use, and perceive AI, Gallup and Microsoft are partnering to launch the Gallup World Poll AI module, a new survey they will announce Monday at Semafor World Economy. The research will span 140 countries and canvas world views on, among other things, how frequently people use AI in their daily lives and at work, the degree to which people trust AI-generated information, and how these patterns vary across demographic and employment groups.

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