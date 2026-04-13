Exclusive / Gulf media crackdown sanitizes images of the war

After a few photojournalists were arrested in the UAE last month, some global newswires stopped publishing original images showing damage from Iranian missile and drone strikes on the country. For weeks, Iran has launched thousands of attacks on Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al-Khaimah. But since state media reported the arrest of a journalist on March 17, on-the-ground conflict photography disappeared — just one example of a media crackdown that has swept the Gulf, as well as Israel and Iran, since the start of the war.

Before the arrest, wire services were publishing vivid imagery of smoke billowing from Dubai International Airport, damage to offices in Dubai International Financial Centre, and debris from an intercepted projectile on a sidewalk outside a hotel. Even photos of emptier-than-usual malls and beaches — evidence of the economic impact — stopped appearing.

The blackout coincided with increasing pressure from UAE authorities — initially seen as targeting social media users — to control the news coming out of the country.

In a statement to Semafor, an official from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said “journalists work and publish freely in accordance with applicable laws and regulations,” and many “local and international media outlets operate” in the country.

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“UAE laws prohibit entering or being present in restricted areas without a permit, even if not accompanied by any other act. They also prohibit taking photographs, preparing maps, recording coordinates, or using any other means of documentation in violation of prohibitions issued by the competent authorities. Such measures are standard practice during periods of heightened security and are intended to ensure stability.”