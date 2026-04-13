Exclusive / US pilot detained in Guinea decries ‘useless’ Trump administration

One of two American pilots detained in West Africa for months alleges that President Donald Trump administration’s quiet approach to his case has fallen woefully short.

The State Department has taken a low-key approach to the pilots’ detention in Guinea late last year, engaging with officials in Conakry behind the scenes while saying little publicly about the case.

Brad Schlenker, who has been stranded in Guinea for more than three months along with Fabio Espinal Nunez, told Semafor in an interview that the US government has been “useless” in helping them. “I voted for this administration because they were supposed to protect Americans,” he said.

A State Department spokesperson told Semafor that US officials regularly visited the men in prison and that Washington “remains engaged on this case.”

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“The Trump Administration has no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans,” the State Department said. The White House added in a statement for this story that Trump “is always concerned about Americans detained abroad.”

The administration’s lack of public attention to the case has frustrated Schlenker. He told Semafor he has heard from people close to the situation, whom he declined to name, that “if someone from the State Department had simply called, if [Secretary of State] Marco Rubio or [Defense Secretary] Pete Hegseth or someone else just picked up the phone, we’d be out of here.”