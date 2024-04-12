Semafor World Economy Summit 2024 Livestream

The Scene
With six sessions across two days — April 17 and 18 — and two stages including the Gallup Great Hall, the 2024 World Economy Summit will showcase the most influential economic and business decision makers in the world, coming together for on-the-record conversations on the state of the global economic landscape.
Global Growth
Will the rise of trading blocs bring down the global trade edifice?
Tune in live on Wednesday, April 17 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Decades of growing global trade are now giving way to regional commerce, disrupting long-held views on efficient markets and the effective allocation of capital. That’s creating new partners and diminishing ties with others. We dive into the implications for businesses and policymakers, and how they are navigating this new landscape.
Digital Infrastructure
Tracking national infrastructure competition, who’s ahead and who’s behind
Tune in live on Wednesday, April 17 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Connectivity is the digital backbone of an economy, determining the quality of education, the level of healthcare, and the amount of employment opportunities. But digital infrastructure goes beyond online access to also include factors like adequate power supplies. With AI supercharging these issues, what kind of investments will make the difference and what does that mean for who is poised to race ahead or fall behind?
Future of Mobility
The journey vs. the destination
Tune in live on Wednesday, April 17 from 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET
How we move people and things is set to become faster, greener, and more convenient. But there are roadblocks in reaching that destination, from supply chain complications, geopolitical tensions, regulatory hurdles, and other challenges. How can policymakers and companies address and overcome these issues to reach our mobile future?
Global Finance
Lurking beneath the surface: risks ahead
Tune in live on Thursday, April 18 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
While the global fight against inflation is starting to pay off, geopolitical risks seem to be escalating at a time when new economic norms are still unclear. What does that mean for the stability of the global financial system, which is undergoing its own changes? And what are the known unknowns that executives and policymakers are keeping a close eye on?
Rising Global Middle Class
Is rising developing nation debt a blessing or a curse?
Tune in live on Thursday, April 18 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
The debt burden of many developing countries has skyrocketed as borrowing costs have soared. But that could pay off if it results in economic growth and more opportunities for citizens. What are the actions that governments and the private sector can take that make the difference between a success story and a cautionary tale?
Global AI & Policy
The risks and rewards of AI everything everywhere all at once
Tune in live on Thursday, April 18 from 2:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
AI is poised to upend our personal and professional lives, from how we learn to what we do at the office or on the factory floor. As companies race to take advantage of the technology, governments are also competing to address the risks and capitalize on the opportunities. What have regulators and businesses learned from past tech regulations and does the AI revolution require different policy playbooks?