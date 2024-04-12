Ukraine could run out of air defense missiles in two weeks

Ukraine could run out of critical air defense missiles and interceptors in as little as two to three weeks if Russia continues its high-intensity aerial bombardments, Estonia’s Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said Friday following a recent visit to Kyiv.

His comments come after a major Russian missile strike destroyed Kyiv’s largest electricity plant Thursday, with the damage to power facilities set to exacerbate worsening blackouts and energy rationing across the country.

If Russia keeps attacking at the rate he witnessed in Ukraine, Kyiv “will be out of the rockets and interceptors in about two to three weeks,” Pevkur told reporters in Washington, D.C. “We are not talking about half a year,” he said.

Ukrainian officials have incessantly asked allies for additional air defense munitions and air defense systems, warning that the country is unable to protect itself from Russia’s stepped-up bombardment.

“We need air defense systems and other defense assistance, not just turning a blind eye and having lengthy discussions,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on X Thursday.