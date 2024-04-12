Ghana’s ruling party presidential candidate takes strong anti-gay stance

The presidential candidate for Ghana’s ruling party said Thursday that he opposes “the practice of homosexuality” and will maintain that stance if elected, raising the likelihood that a draconian anti-LGBTQ+ bill currently stalled in parliament will become law. Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is seeking the country’s leadership in Ghana’s presidential election later this year.

Speaking at prayers held to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Bawumia said: ​​“It is important to note that our cultural and societal norms and values as Ghanaians frown on the practice of homosexuality.” He did not mention the law specifically.

His main rival for the presidency, former president John Dramani Mahama, has made similar comments, although neither presidential candidate has said whether they would sign the bill into law.