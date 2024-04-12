Tougher EU migration rules spark anger across the political spectrum

A highly controversial package of migration reforms cleared the European Parliament Wednesday after years of deadlock, aiming to restrict entry into the 27-nation bloc, speed up asylum requests, and make it easier to deport migrants.

Lawmakers approved the Migration and Asylum Pact, which has been in the works since 2015 — but the new rules have drawn the ire of both migrant activists, who say it is draconian, and nationalist parties, who say it doesn’t go far enough.

With more than a million asylum applications in the EU last year, the laws aim to reduce the burden on frontline countries such as Italy, Greece and Spain by requiring all member states to take in migrants or face financial penalties.

The pact also requires countries to decide asylum requests within 12 weeks and tightens pre-entry screening for migrants including with identification, health and security checks, and the collection of biometric data for any migrant six years or older.