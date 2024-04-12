China’s Xinjiang region lures foreign diplomats to ‘rebrand’ itself

Ambassadors from a host of countries voiced support for China’s economic ambitions in Xinjiang at a reception in Beijing this week, but appeared silent on the country’s alleged human rights violations in the region.

Diplomats from 49 countries, including Pakistan, Iran, Syria, and Turkey, used an event held to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al Fitr to tell Chinese officials how they hope to foster deeper economic ties with the strategically located, resource-rich region of Xinjiang, according to the South China Morning Post.

However, they made no public comments on Beijing’s treatment of Xinjiang’s ethnic minority Uyghurs, who human rights groups say are subjected to systematic abuses at so-called “re-education” camps, forced sterilizations, and exploitative labor. China acknowledges the existence of the camps but denies human rights allegations.

Syria’s ambassador to China denounced the “lies of some Western countries,” referring to abuse allegations in his speech, while Iran’s envoy hailed the “huge achievements” made by China in the region, citing the possibility for Iranian cooperation on energy and minerals.

Beijing aims to turn Xinjiang into a key export and production hub for its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China’s ambitious global infrastructure development plan.