China is 'relentless' in quest for 'global domination': Former Trump advisor

When asked about China’s potential invasion of Taiwan, Donald Trump's former National Security adviser, Robert O’Brien, said that China has greater ambitions to build a military "that can dominate the world."

He added that democracy in Taipei has been "extinguished" and that Beijing has already exerted its influence across all continents.

Speaking at Semafor's World Economy Summit, O'Brien said that the United States needs "to prepare for a China that’s going to be more aggressive than it has been." He described Beijing as "relentless, hard-working and clever."

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ambitions to retake Taiwan will inevitably spur conflict with the U.S., O'Brien cautioned, saying that President Joe Biden had already vowed to defend Taiwan with force.

When describing the Chinese Communist Party leader, O'Brien said that unlike his predecessors, Xi is someone "who wants to realize ambitions during his lifetime."