Republicans still say they won't buy electric cars. They might not have much choice.

Elon Musk might be one of them now, but Republicans still say they aren’t open to buying electric cars.

According to a new poll by research and analytics firm Gallup, a whopping 71% of GOP voters say they would never purchase an EV. That’s compared to 38% of independents, and 17% of Democrats. The group finds that just 4% of Americans currently own an EV. The new survey comes just as the Biden administration rolls out major new pollution regulations aimed at speeding up the car market’s transition to electrics.

Car companies have launched an advertising blitz portraying electric cars and trucks as high-end performance vehicles instead of emphasizing their eco-friendliness. But Gallup finds that Americans’ attitudes toward EVs are still very much tied to the way they view global warming. Among those who worry “a great deal” about climate change, 79% say they’d consider an electric ride. Of those who say they aren’t worried about climate change at all, 77% wouldn’t buy one.

A survey released this week by the Associated Press and NORC contains similar findings. About 41% of all Americans and 56% of Democrats said they would at least consider an electric option for their next car purchase. That number falls to just 27% among Republicans.

The most common concerns among EV skeptics are still mundane issues like cost and the availability of charging stations, the AP poll finds. But 38% of takers said that the cars don’t align with their personal values.

In short, conservatives appear to be standing athwart the Tesla production line, yelling stop.