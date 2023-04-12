India 'should be on team America' over China and Russia: US congressman

The United States needs to manage its relationship with India to ensure the world's largest democracy plays on "team America" as opposed to China or Russia, a U.S. congressman said at Semafor's World Economy Summit on Wednesday.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.), a member of the newly created U.S. House committee focused on competition with China, said it is a "disappointment" that India has been importing "huge amounts of Russian oil" and ignoring price cap sanctions.

And he expressed worry that India — which is set to become the world's most populous country — is becoming more aligned with China, despite conflict between the two countries along their Himalayan border.

"They should be on Team America ... I'm worried that they won't be," Auchincloss said. "At the very least they'll be an aggravating third party factor."