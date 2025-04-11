US still freezing South Sudanese visas after deportation row

Even after South Sudan admitted a US deportee Juba said was a Congolese citizen, the US has yet to undo its freeze on visas for South Sudanese nationals.

“We have no announcements at this time regarding the resumption of visa issuances to South Sudanese passport holders,” a State Department spokesperson told Semafor. If South Sudanese citizens who had their visas revoked wish to travel to the US, “they will need to apply for a visa again,” the official said.

Washington announced last week it was imposing a blanket visa ban on South Sudan and would start revoking existing visas unless the country took in Makula Kintu, who initially presented a South Sudanese travel document with a different name to authorities.

Earlier this week, a US official said they were “prepared to review” the situation when “South Sudan is in full cooperation.”