US military fires commander of Greenland base over comments following JD Vance visit

Paige Bruton
Paige Bruton
Apr 11, 2025, 10:23am EDT
North America
US Vice President JD Vance tours the US military’s Pituffik Space Base in Greenland.
Jim Watson/File Photo/Pool via Reuters
The News

The US military announced Thursday it had fired the commander of its Greenland base, saying it would not tolerate attempts to “subvert President Trump’s agenda.”

The Pentagon’s spokesperson said in a post on X that Colonel Susannah Meyers had been fired, and linked to a news article reporting an email Meyers sent to staff in which she reportedly distanced the base from comments made by Vice President JD Vance during his visit to Greenland last month.

Trump has said he would get rid of staff deemed to be disloyal to him, and the administration has fired top national security officials over concerns of disloyalty.

