Supreme Court orders return of man wrongly deported to Salvadorean prison

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Updated Apr 11, 2025, 6:47am EDT
A photo inside the Salvadoran prison
Jose Cabezas/Reuters
The News

The US Supreme Court ordered the White House to work toward the return of a man wrongly deported to a notorious Salvadorean prison.

There appears to be no evidence that Kilmar Armando Ábrego García was a gang member, as the government alleged, and justices backed a district court’s ruling that his return must be “facilitated.”

The White House acknowledged that his deportation was an “administrative error,” but argued that the ruling would “license district courts to seize control over foreign relations.”

The views were rejected by Ábrego García’s lawyers, who said the government’s position implies it can “deport [anyone], so long as it does so before a court can intervene.”

