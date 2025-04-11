US can deport Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil, judge rules

An immigration judge ruled Friday that the US government can deport Mahmoud Khalil — a Palestinian activist and former Columbia University graduate student detained last month. The ruling said the court lacks standing to challenge the actions of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Khalil, who will not be immediately deported, may request a stay by April 23, after which his attorneys may formally appeal his deportation to either Syria or Algeria. Khalil is also contesting his detention in a New Jersey federal court, where a judge ordered the government not to deport him.

The Trump administration has revoked the visas of hundreds of international students, and a government memo submitted in the Khalil case suggested it could expel people based on their beliefs.