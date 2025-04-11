US and Iran set for talks to resurrect nuclear deal

The US and Iran will hold talks Saturday to resurrect an abandoned nuclear deal, but the pair’s widely diverging goals make an immediate breakthrough unlikely.

Washington and Tehran agree on barely anything: Both have alternately voiced openness and intransigence on the nuclear talks, unable to even decide whether they are “direct,” as the US describes them, or “indirect,” as Iran insists.

And while Tehran appears to want to return to a version of an Obama-era deal that US President Donald Trump ripped up in his first term, Washington is targeting a wider agreement addressing Iran’s missile program and support for regional proxies.

The US will face a challenge, though: Much of Iran’s recent nuclear progress will be difficult to reverse.