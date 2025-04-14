Uncommon Bonds: Trump’s Pentagon policy chief

Ultimately, three Senate Democrats crossed the aisle to confirm Colby: Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., the party’s top member on the Armed Services Committee.

While it’s not typically notable for senators in the opposing party to support a president’s nominees — several other Trump picks have won bipartisan confirmations, despite high political tensions — Colby’s vote count was remarkable because he also lost one Republican: former GOP leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

When asked about his “yes” vote, Kelly told Semafor that he appreciated Colby’s focus on the threat posed by China, which he said was apparent during their one-on-one meeting.

AD

“We did spend a lot of time on the Western Pacific region and the challenges we face with China, and I felt he had a good sense for what these challenges are,” Kelly said.

Reed described Colby, who had a prominent role in the Pentagon’s 2018 National Defense Strategy, as “very thoughtful” and open-minded.

He is “somebody that will listen carefully for opposite positions and take them into consideration. And I think he’s got the experience and also the temperament to provide good advice to the secretary,” Reed told Semafor.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said he was encouraged by the bipartisan support for the nominee. Asked about the controversy that the nomination attracted early on, Wicker credited Colby with successfully addressing concerns from Republicans.

AD

“Several members had conversations with him and what concerns they had were taken care of,” he told Semafor.