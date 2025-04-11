UN shipping body approves first global carbon tax

The UN shipping body approved the first global carbon tax Friday, which would require all ships worldwide to use a less-carbon intensive fuel mix, or else pay for excess emissions from 2028.

The move is part of a broader effort to reduce shipping emissions — which account for around 3% of total global emissions — to net-zero by 2050.

The US did not participate in the negotiations in London, with the Trump administration rejecting efforts to impose economic measures against its ships based on fuel choice, and threatening reciprocal measures if fees are charged.

Many of the smaller Pacific island nations that are most vulnerable to climate change had pushed for a straightforward carbon tax, and were reportedly dissatisfied with the ultimate measure.