Ukraine’s allies pledge ‘record’ $23 billion in military aid, as US envoy meets Putin

Ukraine’s allies pledged a “record” $23.8 billion in military aid to Kyiv at a meeting in Brussels Friday, as a top US negotiator met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reflecting the increasingly divergent approaches between the US and its Western allies over the war in Ukraine.

More than 50 defense ministers were present at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting to express renewed support to Kyiv, but the US secretary of defense attended virtually, the first time Washington’s top defense official has not been in person at the gathering.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff met Putin in St. Petersburg, and urged the Russian leader to “get moving” on a ceasefire with Ukraine.