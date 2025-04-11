UAE rejects Sudan’s claim it funded rebel group accused of genocide

The United Arab Emirates rejected Sudan’s claim at the UN’s top court that it funds a rebel group accused of carrying out a genocide in the African nation.

Khartoum says Abu Dhabi is responsible for arming the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group which the US alleges has committed “mass atrocities” in a two-year civil war that has led to tens of thousands of deaths and almost 15 million people being displaced.

But UAE officials told the International Court of Justice that it did not have jurisdiction over the case, which legal experts say is unlikely to proceed.

Last year, a US-funded group identified aircraft it says supplied UAE arms to the RSF.