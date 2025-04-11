Analysis: Trump’s tariffs won’t tank the tech industry, but AI plans seem in limbo

On Friday, when the global economy was in full panic mode after the “Liberation Day” tariffs, I told you not to panic! There’s just no world in which the Trump administration deliberately tanks the US tech industry.

Of course, it became equally clear over the last week that there’s no master plan.

But there’s some predictability in the directionless economic policy of the White House. You can count on them to throw spaghetti against the wall and try seemingly crazy things. And they know how crucial the tech industry is to national security and the cold war with China. So, in essence, the fundamental trajectory of Silicon Valley hasn’t changed.

What’s different is that this administration is clearly willing to play favorites among companies and sectors. That’s why tech leaders like Tim Cook will have to spend time at the White House groveling for the necessary carveouts. Meanwhile, the tech IPO window may be closed for a while, but waiting on a public offering is something Silicon Valley founders and venture capitalists know how to do. Tariffs on China remain, but there’s a limit even on how far that will go, too.

AD

Where the administration could have the biggest impact on the tech industry is in government-funded research and development. That will determine whether the US wins the quantum computing race and develops nuclear fusion. AI, quantum, and fusion are complementary technologies. Winning in AI but losing in quantum or fusion would be an economic and national security disaster for the US.

But so far, there’s been no action from the Trump White House on this front. It’s pulled back on research deemed a waste of money, or too “woke,” but hasn’t reallocated it to critical projects.

The president scratched his tariff itch, but the most consequential decisions for the tech industry are ahead. The DOGE faction of the administration believes spending on basic research is going to accelerate, with a greater focus on key research areas. But the DOGE folks are up against the longstanding Republican tradition of cutting funding for research. This ideological battle is the one everyone in tech should be watching.