Trump’s Africa envoy laid groundwork for minerals deal in DR Congo

US President Donald Trump’s top Africa envoy laid the groundwork this week for a minerals deal in DR Congo. But any deal between Washington and Kinshasa is dependent on the US helping to negotiate peace in the African nation’s troubled eastern region, according to two people who were present for some of the meetings.

After the visit by Massad Boulos, the White House senior adviser for Africa, DR Congo repatriated three US citizens who it said were involved in a failed coup attempt. And on Wednesday, US-owned Alphamin Resources said it would initiate a “phased” reopening of its tin mine in eastern Congo after Rwanda-backed M23 rebel forces pulled back from the facility. “He achieved some of his deliverables, but the situation remains fragile,” said one of the people.

Boulos met the presidents of DR Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda during the visit. He said in a statement that after reviewing Kinshasa’s minerals deal proposal, he had agreed with DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi on “a path forward.” Western mining companies including Rio Tinto and KoBold Metals are among the names being lined up to take part in a US-backed mineral resources partnership, said a person close to the discussions.