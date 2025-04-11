Rand Paul steps back from conservative group

Sen. Rand Paul is inarguably one of the most conservative members of Congress. But the Kentucky Republican has decided to step back from the conservative Senate Republican Steering Committee, he told Semafor. He’s ended on the other side of his Steering colleagues on issues like tariffs, raising the debt ceiling and the GOP’s budget plans.

“Let’s just say, like the tariffs, we put it on pause,” he said of his involvement in the committee.

Paul said it’s part of a larger effort to focus his energy and unique message outside Washington.

“I just need more time talking with the public, traveling to meet with the public. The things that I’m for are maybe more popular outside of Washington than inside of Washington. So I think I’m going to direct my view outwards for the next couple years,” he said.