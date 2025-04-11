Nigerian record label Mavin pushes to unlock Africa’s touring market

Leading Nigerian record label Mavin is trying to unlock Africa’s music-touring potential by developing regional performance circuits and breaking into a global market dominated by Western nations.

The global rise in popularity of African music in recent years has seen successful homegrown artists gross tens of millions of dollars in touring revenues — mostly in markets outside the continent, particularly in North America and Europe.

Mavin, in which Universal Music Group last year acquired a majority stake in a deal estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars, partnered with Nairobi-based online ticketing platform HustleSasa and African entertainment media company Trace to begin an East African tour. The ‘East Side’ tour — spanning Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania — kicked off in Nairobi with several prominent artists on the Mavin roster including Magixx, Bayani, and Boy Spyce.

Speaking to Semafor, HustleSasa founder Peng Chan described the Mavin tour as a “proof of concept” meant to offer a blueprint for regional tours in Africa and, ultimately, a continental touring circuit. Their strategy entails building “an ecosystem of trust” between promoters, labels, venues, and ticketing companies to support sustainable touring in Africa.

He said the biggest challenge faced by major artists looking to tour in Africa was in booking multiple stops, due to the fragmented nature of the touring ecosystem. “They (artists) are like, look, if I’m coming all the way here... losing two days of travel just to do one show and then two days of travel back, it has to be worthwhile,” he explained.





