Hundreds of US student visas revoked in higher education crackdown

US authorities have terminated visas for hundreds of international students, an escalation of Donald Trump’s crackdown on higher education and immigration.

The US secretary of state said last month that 300 student visas had been revoked over pro-Palestinian activism. But that figure has risen to more than 600, according to a tally from Inside Higher Ed, with many terminations targeting regional public universities and small private colleges.

As evidence for attempting to deport a Columbia University graduate student, a government memo suggested it could expel people based on their beliefs.

Many foreign students haven’t been told why they had to leave the country, creating “widespread fear… that they could be targeted for unpredictable reasons,” The Wall Street Journal wrote.