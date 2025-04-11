China raises tariffs on US goods to 125% as trade war intensifies

China showed no sign of relenting in an escalating trade war with the US, raising duties on US goods to 125%.

Beijing also filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization and dismissed Washington’s ever-higher levies — now at 145% — as “a joke”: The Chinese foreign ministry shared a Korean War-era video on social media of Mao Zedong vowing to never give up.

Though Beijing has powerful cards to play in the standoff, its already slowing economy’s dependence on exports leaves it vulnerable to other countries’ protectionism.

Several Chinese economists have urged policymakers to focus on boosting domestic consumption, and Beijing is also trying to win over neighbors to broaden its options: President Xi Jinping will tour Southeast Asia next week.