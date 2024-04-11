Ukraine parliament passes controversial bill to enlist more soldiers

After months of infighting, Ukraine’s parliament voted to pass a new law on mobilization Thursday that Kyiv hopes will make it easier to replenish its forces amid a critical shortage of manpower that has weakened Ukraine’s defenses.

The law includes incentives such as better pay for people to join the armed forces, as well as penalties for draft dodgers and narrower exemptions from military service. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to sign the legislation soon.

Mobilization has been one of the most politically contentious issues in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, with lawmakers proposing more than 4,000 amendments to the draft bill after it was introduced in December last year.

Ukrainian military officials have asked for months asked for hundreds of thousands of additional troops.“No matter how much help we get, how many weapons we have — we lack people,” the commander of Ukraine’s ground troops wrote on Facebook this week.