Japan’s Kishida pushes for Ukraine support before fractured US Congress

The News
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made an impassioned case for international support for Ukraine during an address to the U.S. Congress on Thursday, as lawmakers struggle with a path forward for supporting Kyiv.
“As I often say, Ukraine of today may be East Asia of tomorrow,” Kishida said to a joint session of Congress. The line received a standing ovation from most lawmakers from both parties, though Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of the key Republican opponents of further U.S. assistance to Ukraine, remained seated.
Kishida called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “unprovoked, unjust, and brutal,” and described U.S. support to Ukraine as vital to the survival of the country.
“Although the world looks to your leadership, the U.S. should not be expected to do it all, unaided on your own,” Kishida said. “Yes, the leadership of the United States is indispensable. Without U.S. support, how long before the hopes of Ukraine would collapse under the onslaught from Moscow? Without the presence of the United States, how long before the Indo-Pacific would face even harsher realities?”
Know More
The timing of the speech was significant given the impasse over U.S. assistance to Ukraine. The Senate in February passed a foreign aid package containing $60 billion for Ukraine, as well as funding for Israel and U.S. allies in Asia. But the package has stalled in the House, where Republican Speaker Mike Johnson has faced pressure from his right flank not to hold a vote on Ukraine assistance.
Johnson is working on an alternative package that would combine Ukraine aid in the form of loans along with legislation to use frozen Russian assets for Kyiv, but it’s unclear when he will unveil the bill or when it might move forward in the House. Meanwhile, the White House has warned that Ukraine is rationing ammunition while putting pressure on the House to pass the Senate bill.
Japan has unexpectedly emerged as a major supporter of Kyiv, pivoting away from Russia, joining international sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s nation, and recently hosting a conference on rebuilding post-war Ukraine.
While Kishida also spoke about U.S.-Japan economic cooperation and efforts to counter China, he repeatedly returned to the Ukraine war during his remarks to Congress, highlighting Japan’s own commitments: “Japan will continue to stand with Ukraine,” he said.