Japan’s Kishida pushes for Ukraine support before fractured US Congress

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made an impassioned case for international support for Ukraine during an address to the U.S. Congress on Thursday, as lawmakers struggle with a path forward for supporting Kyiv.

“As I often say, Ukraine of today may be East Asia of tomorrow,” Kishida said to a joint session of Congress. The line received a standing ovation from most lawmakers from both parties, though Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of the key Republican opponents of further U.S. assistance to Ukraine, remained seated.

Kishida called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “unprovoked, unjust, and brutal,” and described U.S. support to Ukraine as vital to the survival of the country.

“Although the world looks to your leadership, the U.S. should not be expected to do it all, unaided on your own,” Kishida said. “Yes, the leadership of the United States is indispensable. Without U.S. support, how long before the hopes of Ukraine would collapse under the onslaught from Moscow? Without the presence of the United States, how long before the Indo-Pacific would face even harsher realities?”