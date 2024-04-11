Hamas leader’s family members killed in Israeli strike

Six months on, Israel is no closer to achieving its war aims

Source: Haaretz

Israel’s strike on Iranian officials in Damascus and on Haniyeh’s family were designed to unravel ceasefire talks, columnist Uri Misgav argued in the left-leaning Israeli outlet Haaretz. The country’s failures in its war can be attributed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision making and that of Israel’s political and military leadership so far, he said. Meanwhile, Israel is slipping away from democracy, Misgav wrote. “Israel is no longer a democracy. It dresses up as one only on Election Day,” he wrote. “If the way to escape from his grip is not found soon, our end will be like that of nations that were abducted by psychopaths: Ruin.”