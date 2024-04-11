How one company made bank off the regional banking crisis

A year after panic swept through America’s banking system, the big winner is a company you’ve never heard of.

IntraFi is a marketplace where banks buy, sell, and swap deposits. After the failure of Silicon Valley Bank woke customers up to the possibility that their money wasn’t safe, they became choosier about where they kept it. Deposits suddenly became a valuable commodity.

Enter IntraFi, which was founded in 2002 by three former bank regulators who saw an arbitrage play in how U.S. banking regulations work.

The government guarantees deposits up to $250,000 per account. IntraFi splits big customer deposits across several banks to keep each individual account under that limit, maximizing federal insurance. It also makes about a quarter of its money by brokering one-way transactions, where a bank with deposits to spare sells them to one that’s running short. IntraFi takes a small cut each time.

The privately held company’s revenue jumped 62% last year, and has more than doubled since 2021, according to internal financials reviewed by Semafor. It booked $415 million in profits on $525 million in revenue in 2023 — an 80% margin.

It has few competitors, all of them tiny. Except for some technological upkeep, incremental costs are near zero. Every new dollar that flows through IntraFi’s digital pipes, which connect two-thirds of U.S. banks, is more profitable than the last one. The company’s private-equity owners, Warburg Pincus and Blackstone, have paid themselves $747 million in dividends since December.

“IntraFi’s strong financial position enables us to make the type of technology, security and other investments necessary in today’s environment,” a company spokesman said, declining to comment on the financial figures. “We provide a unique and valuable service for a fair price.”

He said that IntraFi has never raised its prices — it charges 12.5 cents for each $10,000 that moves — and notes that other financial networks have high profit margins, too. (For comparison, Visa’s was 70% last year and Mastercard’s was 58%.)