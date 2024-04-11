Following Trump, far-right House members derail surveillance bill

A group of far-right Republican House members rebelled against GOP leadership and blocked the extension of a controversial surveillance law Wednesday in a further blow to embattled House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Backed by former President Donald Trump, 19 conservative House members opposed the renewal of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a post-9/11 law that national security officials say is critical to combating terrorism.

The opposing bloc wants the House to reshape the legislation — which allows U.S. intelligence services to gather data on the communications of non-Americans overseas — to ensure U.S. citizens don’t get swept up in government efforts to surveil malicious foreign actors.