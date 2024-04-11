European Central Bank signals it will begin to cut rates

Possible Fed moves first, analyst says

Source: CNBC

While financial analysts have said that the ECB will likely beat Washington to the punch on cutting rates, a former Bank of England policymaker believes that the Fed will move first, given a tendency for the U.S. to move more aggressively with such decisions. “I think things move a little faster in the U.S., quite frankly,” DeAnne Julius, a founding member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England, told CNBC. “The labor market adjusts more quickly.”. Since the ECB needs to reach a consensus with European Union member states’ central banks — some of whom are still struggling with aggressive inflation — the bank often moves slower than its American counterpart, she said.