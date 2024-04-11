Will Li Qiang’s visit to Australia end the China trade war?

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is set to visit Australia in June, the South China Morning Post first reported, a sign Canberra and Beijing are ready to move beyond a trade war that consumed China-Australia relations for years.

Li’s visit to Australia will come after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited China in November, the first such visit in seven years.

Products like Australian coal, barley, cotton, beef, and wine have been returning to Chinese shelves in recent months as Beijing has gradually loosened trade restrictions on Australian products, in exchange for Canberra agreeing to imports of Chinese tech.

The two countries’ ties worsened sharply after Australia called for an international investigation into the origins of COVID-19, a move China interpreted as blaming it for starting the pandemic.