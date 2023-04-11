Washington scrambles for answers on intel leaks

The leak could have serious implications for U.S. intelligence efforts and has already shown signs of rattling some allies. Kirby told reporters that U.S. officials have been in touch with relevant partners, without specifying which countries. South Korea downplayed reports about a document showing the U.S. eavesdropping on Seoul, while Israel denied a claim in the leaked files that the country’s foreign intelligence service encouraged officials to engage in anti-government protests. Other documents pointed to gaps in Ukraine’s military readiness.

“You never want your enemies to know what you know. But I’m not sure how much of this is real or deception,” retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, who served as commanding general of the U.S. Army Europe, told me. “If the report of Ukraine running out of air/missile defense munitions is accurate, then we need to get them the ability to deny sanctuary for Russian navy and air force and drone launches in Crimea,” he added.

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted Tuesday that “we need less contemplation on ‘leaks’ and more long-range weapons in order to properly end the war.”

The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation and the Pentagon is also reviewing the leak, which was publicized last week when the New York Times reported that the documents had surfaced on social media sites.

The investigative group Bellingcat found, however, that some of the documents surfaced on the platform Discord more than a month ago.

“No one noticed them as they were in relatively obscure Discord servers — these aren’t publicly indexed resources, like Telegram and 4chan, where they later appeared. And honestly, people probably didn’t think they were real.” Aric Toler, Bellingcat’s director of training and research, told me.

The leak comes at an awkward time for President Biden, who is departing later today for a trip to the United Kingdom and Ireland. Kirby wouldn’t say whether he expected the issue to come up at a meeting between Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.