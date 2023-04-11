Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg sues Rep. Jim Jordan for intimidating him over Trump case

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has been sued by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in an attempt to stop him and other GOP politicians from interfering in former President Donald Trump's hush money case.

In the complaint, Bragg accuses Jordan of a “brazen and unconstitutional attack” on the Trump case.

The complaint states that starting on March 20, Jordan "began a transparent campaign to intimidate and attack District Attorney Bragg, making demands for confidential documents and testimony from the District Attorney himself as well as his current and former employees and officials."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.